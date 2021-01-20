A Bozeman man is accused of having 4 grams of meth in a white baggie and approximately 14 ounces of liquid suspected to be meth in a glass bong at a Three Forks motel.
Mark Thompson, 32, is charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He appeared by video Tuesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams, who set his bail at $5,000.
On Saturday around 11 a.m., Gallatin County deputies responded to a report of a man not paying for a room at the Broken Spur Motel in Three Forks. The motel owner told a deputy that Thompson refused to leave and told him to call police.
The deputy and a Manhattan officer entered the room, and Thompson came out of the bathroom with a glass bong. Thompson eventually put the bong on the floor and was handcuffed.
Police said in charging documents that liquid inside the glass bong later tested positive for meth.
Police said in charging documents that Thompson admitted the meth was his and that he had a supplier.
Police found about 4 grams of meth in a plastic baggie and the glass bong with the liquid meth weighed about 14 ounces, according to charging documents. They also found a scale, amphetamine, $1,400 in $100 bills and multiple pills of Diazepam.
Police then searched Thompson’s car and found a loaded gun behind the driver’s seat, court documents say.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.