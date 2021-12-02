Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Bozeman man is accused of felony partner or family member assault for allegedly punching a woman he is in a relationship with in the face and then running from law enforcement.

Detrich Shoulderblade, 38, is accused of a third or subsequent offense of partner or family member assault. Judge Rick West set Shoulderblade’s bail at $10,000 in Justice Court on Thursday morning.

According to court documents, a person called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday to report a domestic disturbance. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the address and made contact with a woman who had visible injuries to her face, neck and knee, and who had a tooth knocked loose and blood on her shirt. The woman told law enforcement that Shoulderblade was upset about his children and hit her in the face three times. She went to a neighbor’s house for help, and the neighbor called 911.

While medical staff were examining the woman, a deputy went to the neighboring residence to speak to Shoulderblade, who had been in contact with law enforcement. Court documents say Shoulderblade refused to give a statement and left the residence through a back door, then ran on foot into a nearby field and did not listen to a deputy’s orders to stop. Shoulderblade was eventually ordered to the ground and arrested.

In Montana, a third offense of partner or family member assault is a felony. The first two — which Shoulderblade was convicted of in 2010 and 2012, according to court documents — are misdemeanors. The legal definition of partner or family member in Montana is broad and includes spouses, former spouses, any two people who have a child together regardless of relationship status, people related by adoption, marriage or remarriage, and any past or present members of a family household, regardless of whether or not they still live together.

In addition to the bail, West ordered that Shoulderblade have no contact with the woman or any alleged witnesses, come within 300 feet of her, her home or where she works, or use or possess any firearms or other weapons.If convicted of felony partner family member assault, Shoulderblade could face a minimum of 30 days in jail and up to 5 years in the Montana State Prison and pay a minimum fine of $500 or a maximum of up to $50,000.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.