A 29-year-old Bozeman man was arrested Monday on felony theft charges after police discovered what appeared to be a bicycle “chop” operation in a shed behind his residence.
Vincent Anthony Valle was arrested after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call on Sunday, Sept. 3 from a duplex in south Bozeman discovered several high-end mountain bikes and a stand-up paddleboard inside an open shed, and a spray-painted Jeep Cherokee behind the residence, according to an affidavit.
An officer ran the Jeep’s license plate and vehicle identification number and found that it had been reported stolen on July 31. One of the mountain bikes, an Ibis Ripmo V2, and the paddleboard matched ones that had been reported stolen on Aug. 31, the document stated.
Officers serving a search warrant on the property found several full suspension mountain bikes “in various states of assembly” inside the shed, along with paint remover and truck bed liner, and several sets of pedals, grips, cranks, wheels and tires, suspension parts and bike forks, the affidavit stated. A Cannondale Lefty mountain bike was found outside the shed. The serial numbers for the bikes were filed off the frames. Officers also seized two bags of power tools they suspected were stolen.
Inside Valle’s bedroom, officers found a laptop that had been reported stolen on Sept. 1.
According to the court document, Valle denied stealing any bikes or the Jeep and told officers that he sourced bike parts from the Bozeman Bike Kitchen.
Felony theft of property worth more than $5,000 carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
