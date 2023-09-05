Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A 29-year-old Bozeman man was arrested Monday on felony theft charges after police discovered what appeared to be a bicycle “chop” operation in a shed behind his residence.

Vincent Anthony Valle was arrested after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call on Sunday, Sept. 3 from a duplex in south Bozeman discovered several high-end mountain bikes and a stand-up paddleboard inside an open shed, and a spray-painted Jeep Cherokee behind the residence, according to an affidavit.

An officer ran the Jeep’s license plate and vehicle identification number and found that it had been reported stolen on July 31. One of the mountain bikes, an Ibis Ripmo V2, and the paddleboard matched ones that had been reported stolen on Aug. 31, the document stated.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.