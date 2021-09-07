Bozeman man arrested, charged with felony for stalking child By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bozeman man put inappropriate letters, snacks and flowers on a windowsill and inside a child’s bedroom window at a neighboring residence, police say, and has been charged with felony stalking.Zachary Vernon Stephens, 32, lives in a condominium next to a family with children, one of whom is a 12-year-old Stephens is accused of stalking, according to court documents. The residence Stephens lived in is connected to the residence the family lives in by a roof, which is accessible from some of the windows in both homes. The family had moved into the home in July and had, at least once, paid Stephens to watch their pets when out of town, documents say.Near the end of August, the child started getting inappropriate letters on her windowsill. The most recent letter was inside the windowsill with flowers and asked the child to meet in the same spot the note was left, inside the bedroom window, court documents say.The family also told law enforcement that Stephens made comments to their child that made them uncomfortable and that they no longer allowed the child to bike to or from school or be home alone after school, even for short amounts of time. Judge Bryan Adams set Stephens’ bail at $50,000 in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday morning and ordered that he have no contact with the child or any other members of the family. The judge also ordered Stephens to stay 300 feet or more away from the family’s home, use a GPS monitor and have no contact with any people under the age of 18.The case is a felony because of the age of the child involved. Montana law categorizes most first offense stalking charges as misdemeanors but, because the alleged victim is a minor and Stephens is more than five years older than them, it’s categorized as a felony.If convicted, Stephens could face a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 5 years in prison or both in addition to potential counseling or other restitution costs, according to the Montana Code Annotated.Future hearings for this case will be held in Gallatin County District Court. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zachary Vernon Stephens Felony Law Criminal Law Bryan Adams Residence Stalking Windowsill Fine Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Former flight attendant's newspaper collection aids in Bozeman Public Library's 9/11 exhibit 3 hrs ago County Three Forks Airport receives grant for runway and taxiway upgrades 4 hrs ago Education Anderson School starts classes with new, renovated building Sep 6, 2021 Medicine Hospitals filled to the brim as COVID surges again in Montana Sep 6, 2021 Business Fertility law practice helps Bozeman couples start families Sep 6, 2021 City First plans in large development north of downtown Bozeman underway Sep 6, 2021 What to read next News Former flight attendant's newspaper collection aids in Bozeman Public Library's 9/11 exhibit County Three Forks Airport receives grant for runway and taxiway upgrades Education Anderson School starts classes with new, renovated building Medicine Hospitals filled to the brim as COVID surges again in Montana Business Fertility law practice helps Bozeman couples start families City First plans in large development north of downtown Bozeman underway Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 9/7/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Illinois woman accused of breaking into former partner's home Posted: 6 p.m. Belgrade man charged with felony for swinging hammer at person's head Posted: 5:15 p.m. Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy in arguments against masks, vaccination Posted: Sep. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: The city commission's hypocrisy on watering restrictions Posted: Sep. 7, 2021 Montana ratepayers will get day in court over utility pre-approval Posted: Sep. 6, 2021