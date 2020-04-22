A Bozeman man turned himself to authorities earlier this week and confessed to molesting a juvenile girl, according to charging documents.
Raymond O’Brien Reid, 20, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday before Judge Bryan Adams.
His bail was set at $75,000.
On Monday morning, Reid admitted to a Gallatin County sheriff’s detective that he molested a juvenile girl multiple times in the past four months, according to charging documents. Reid told the detective he inappropriately touched the girl “anywhere between 30 and 100 times.”
Reid said he knew the victim would likely disclose the abuse and he wanted to admit what he had done.
During an interview, the girl said Reid touched her inappropriately “more times than she could count,” court documents say.
If convicted, Reid could face up to a $50,000 fine and up to 100 years in prison.
