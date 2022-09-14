Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Bozeman man pleaded not guilty to accusations that he threatened Bozeman elected officials on Twitter.

Robert Ransom Brigham, 44, pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Peter Ohman on Tuesday to five felony charges.

He faces five counts of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, all felonies.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.