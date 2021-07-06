A Bozeman man is accused of stealing a pickup by towing it from an employee parking lot without authorization.
Law enforcement accuse Jack Alan Johnson, 71, of towing a subcontractor’s pickup from an employee parking lot in the Yellowstone Club without being registered as a tow service company.
Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Bryan Adams set Johnson’s bail at $2,500.
The man who owns the truck, a subcontractor at the resort, reported on July 4 that he believed his truck had been towed and that he couldn’t find the truck in tow lots around Bozeman. He had, however, found his truck parked behind a fence on Gallatin Road in what he believed to be a tow yard there with the tool box in the bed pried open.
The truck was owned by the man’s wife, who was also on the scene, and the two were in the process of getting it titled in his name.
A Deputy Sheriff who responded to the call ran the license plate on the rear of the truck, which did not match the plate the victim had said was on the truck. The license plate on the truck returned inactive. After running the plate, because the driveway to the house was gated, the deputy announced his presence as a sheriff’s deputy at the gate and a man identified as Jack Johnson came to the gate.
When the deputy asked Johnson if the pickup belonged to him, according to charging documents, Johnson told him “now it does” and said that he had towed it from the parking lot of Cardinal Beverage. The employee parking lot where the truck was parked is a dirt lot west of the Cardinal Beverage parking lot.
The deputy asked why the plates had been changed, and Johnson reportedly said that he needed different plates to tow the vehicle. Johnson also did not answer the deputy when asked if he was registered as a tow service company, according to court documents.
The deputy searched the glove box of the truck and found a registration that matched the truck’s VIN and the photo of the registration the owners had shown.
The trucks’ steering column had been disassembled, a new steering wheel had been installed and the truck’s ignition was disassembled.
The deputy arrested Johnson for felony theft and booked him in the Gallatin County Detention Center.
If convicted of the accusations, Johnson could face up to 3 years in the Montana State Prison, a fine of up to $1,500 or both and could have to pay restitution to the owners of the truck.
In addition to bail, Judge Bryan Adams ordered that Johnson have no contact with the alleged victim. Because the allegation is that Johnson committed a felony, future proceedings will be in Gallatin County District court.
