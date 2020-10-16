A Bozeman man is accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of computer parts from Bozeman Deaconess Hospital while working as a security guard there.
Remington Shideler, 26, is charged with felony theft. He appeared via video Friday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams who set his bail at $5,000.
On Oct. 8, the head of the IT department at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital reported someone stole 71 centralized processing units, CPUs, from hospital computers. He said he became aware of the theft on Oct. 7, but believed that someone had taken them over the span of a month. Police subsequently concluded that $23,744 worth of CPUs were stolen from the hospital.
Police interviewed employees with the IT department and checked local re-sale computer businesses, but found nothing.
Police later discovered someone selling CPUs on Ebay that were similar to the stolen items. Police said in charging documents that the seller was Shideler.
The security manager at the hospital told police that Shideler was fired on Sept. 17 for “insubordination” and “dishonesty,” court documents said.
Shideler was scheduled to meet with police but said he wanted to get a lawyer before speaking to law enforcement. Police said in charging documents that Shideler then deleted items he had on Ebay.
On Thursday, police arrested Shideler after receiving a tip that he was loading a U-Haul trailer on Norris Road.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.