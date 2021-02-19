A Bozeman man is accused of statutorily raping a 13-year-old girl.
Cam Zinda, 45, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. He appeared by video Thursday in Gallatin County Justice Court before judge Rick West, who set his bail at $200,000.
In November, the girl told a forensic interviewer that she had sex sometime within the past few months, court documents say. She told the interviewer that she met the man she was having sex with on social media.
A Gallatin County detective corroborated the victim’s statements, court documents say.
Using the victim’s phone, the detective found the girl left her house in October and went to a fourplex in the county. The landlord of the fourplex told the detective that, based on the victim’s description, the suspect was Zinda.
On Wednesday, Zinda admitted to the detective that he took the victim to his residence, but denied that he had sex with the girl, court documents say. Zinda said he kissed the girl and touched her in inappropriate areas, but denied knowing she was underage, according to charging documents.
