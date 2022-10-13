Business and Health Reporter
A Bozeman man accused of starting a small wildfire at the Drinking Horse Mountain has been charged with arson.
Justin Pleasant Kerry, 41, could see up to 20 years in prison or be fined up to $50,000, or both, for the felony arson charge.
The fire was first reported at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday near the top of the Drinking Horse trail.
By 10 a.m. crews from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest had contained the fire on the popular 2.2-mile trail. It burned about one-seventh of an acre.
According to charging documents, Kerry was at the site of the fire when local law enforcement arrived.
Kerry reportedly told deputies on scene that he started several small fires to “keep bears away.”
Several small fires had been started with no sign of fire rings or other fire management measures, according to court documents.
Kerry appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday, where Judge Rick West set his bail at $10,000.
The Drinking Horse trail closed Wednesday and it’s unclear when it may reopen, a spokesperson for Custer Gallatin National Forest told the Chronicle Wednesday.
The trailhead is about five miles north of downtown Bozeman.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
