A Bozeman man is charged with six felonies after allegedly pointing a gun and shooting at another car while driving in Bozeman.
Tyler Johnathon Wellard, 31, is charged with three criminal endangerment charges and three assault with a weapon charge, all felonies.
Wellard appeared Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court via video before Judge Rick West.
West set Wellard’s bail at $250,000. The prosecution and defense both noted that Wellard has no criminal history, aside from some minor traffic violations.
For each criminal endangerment charge Wellard could see up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $50,000. For each assault with a weapon charge, Wellard could see up to 20 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000.
Wellard is accused of shooting a gun at another car — that had a driver and two passengers — while both cars were driving along Huffine Lane on Tuesday. Wellard told police that he fired the gun accidentally.
According to charging documents, three people were driving out of the Gallatin Valley Mall parking lot in a white Chevy.
The Chevy stopped at a red light in the right-hand lane. A truck passed the Chevy to turn right at the red light.
As the truck passed the car the light turned green. Police identified Wellard as the driver of the truck.
The driver of the Chevy told police he wanted to follow the truck to get its license plate. The truck changed lanes to be in front of the Chevy and then brake checked the car, the Chevy driver reported.
At the intersection of Huffine Lane and Love Lane, the occupants of the Chevy said they noticed the truck had rolled down a window. They reported seeing a flash of light and heard a loud noise, like a firecracker.
The driver slowed down and later stopped on a road off of Huffine Lane. When the three got out of the car they said they could see a bullet hole in the driver’s side door near the window.
The three occupants of the car told police they were fearful for their life.
In an account to police, Wellard said he passed the Chevy to take a right turn on the road. After, the Chevy appeared to be following him and he assumed the driver was upset that Wellard unintentionally cut him off.
He said he changed lanes in an effort to get the Chevy to pass him.
As they kept driving, Wellard said he was afraid the Chevy was going to follow him home and decided to flash his gun to get the Chevy to back off.
He told police he opened the rear window on his truck and pointed the gun at the Chevy. While turning to look at the road, he accidentally fired a single round.
He said he was surprised and dropped the gun. He later told police he thought he had just fired a shot in the back seat of his car.
Wellard told police multiple times that firing the gun was an accident.