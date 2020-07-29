A Bozeman man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he was babysitting while her mother was at work.
Mark Hamilton Wood, 33, is charged with felony sexual assault. He appeared via video Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West, who set his bail at $100,000.
On Tuesday, a woman reported that Wood had sexually assaulted a girl he was watching. The woman told officers Wood was taking care of four kids while she was at work. When she returned home in the evening, she said, Wood and the kids were asleep on the floor in the living room and the girl was sitting on the couch.
She said Wood was unaware that she had arrived home. Police said in charging documents that the woman saw Wood touching the girl and also forcing the girl to touch him. The woman kicked Wood and called police. The girl disclosed to the woman that Wood had done this before to her, court documents say.
Wood told officers that he was drunk and had smoked marijuana while taking care of the kids, police said. He said he didn’t remember what happened between falling asleep and when officers woke him up. He remained in the county jail later Wednesday.
