A Gallatin County judge set bail at $30,000 on Wednesday morning for a Bozeman man accused of sexually assaulting a child, a felony.
Noel Seeburg, 53, is accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 16 between January and April, according to court documents.
The child told officers during a forensic interview that Seeburg reached under her shirt and touched her breasts approximately 10 different times during that time frame and that he made comments to her about her “physical development,” according to court documents.
If convicted of the felony charge, Seeburg could face up to a $50,000 fine and a minimum of 4 years in the Montana State Prison, with a maximum of 100 years in prison.
Justice of the Peace Rick West ordered that Seeburg have no contact with the child and two other members of the child’s family or to go within 300 feet of where the family lives.
If he pays bail and is release from custody, he’s ordered not to leave the state without the court’s permission and to obey all laws.
Because of the age of the child, the penalties for the alleged crime are higher than penalties for first offenses of other sex crimes.
West set a preliminary hearing for 8 a.m. on June 4 in Gallatin County District Court.
