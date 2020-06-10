A Bozeman man was arrested after the post office alerted authorities that he was receiving a little more than half a pound of cocaine through the mail.
Juan Antonio Martinez, 37, is charged with criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute. He appeared via video Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West, who set his bail at $50,000.
On Monday, the United States Postal Inspector Office reported finding 267 grams of cocaine in a package that was being delivered to Martinez at his West Villard Street apartment, according to charging documents.
The post office delivered the package to the address while Missouri River Drug Task Force investigators waited outside the apartment with a warrant. The investigators then entered the apartment and took Martinez into custody.
Police said they found a scale, several small spoons, packaging material and more than $1,500, court documents say.
In court on Wednesday, prosecutor Jaydan Johnson said Martinez has a criminal history in Arizona and California. Of concern, he said, Martinez reported he’s been off work because of health issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Your honor, I think that the evidence in the (charging documents) indicates quite clearly what his employment is, and that he was employed in his own fashion,” Johnson said.
Martinez said he worked in construction and could possibly return to work sometime this week. He remained in the county jail later Wednesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.