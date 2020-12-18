A Bozeman man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.
Kenneth Weatherford, 45, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. He appeared by video in Gallatin County Justice Court before judge Rick West who set his bail at $250,000.
A Gallatin County detective began investigating the incident in November. In Montana, anyone under the age of 16 can't consent to sex.
The detective found Weatherford’s phone number in the victim’s phone, court documents say.
Weatherford told the detective on Thursday that he had engaged in sexual activity with the girl at his house, court documents say.
Weatherford remained in the county jail later Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.