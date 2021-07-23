Bozeman man accused of rape ordered to pay $10K cash bond By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Bozeman man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in his truck was ordered to pay a $10,000 cash bond in Gallatin County Justice Court on Friday morning.According to court documents, Andrew Fox Foust, 20, picked up two girls in his truck and drove them to Glen Lake Rotary Pond.One of the girls told law enforcement that she was afraid to walk or run away from Foust because his body language was “mean” and he was athletic and could likely catch her if she tried to run. The girl told Foust that she did not want to have sex and that Foust had caused her extreme physical pain. The girl’s mother showed law enforcement of a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation that occurred after the alleged assault between Foust and the girl. Foust wrote, “Okay well I shouldn’t have done anything with you guys. I feel terrible (to be honest).”The other girl, who was the same age, had not yet participated in an interview with law enforcement as of Friday morning. Court documents say that the other girl involved told Foust that she did not want to kiss him and that at one point she had tried to open the door and run away from Foust, but he grabbed her and pulled her back into the truck.On Thursday night, law enforcement went to Foust’s residence to recover clothing described by the victim. Foust’s attorney, Todd Whipple, was at the residence and asked if Foust would be arrested. The detective involved told Whipple and Foust that the second girl had not yet completed an interview and that the investigation was ongoing but that it was likely an arrest would happen soon. Whipple then asked that Foust be booked into jail. Foust then turned himself in and was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center.Whipple declined to comment on the allegation, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.The affidavit of probable cause, dated July 22, states that it is likely that an additional charge or charges against Foust are likely to be filed.Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Kirk Flynn, who normally presides over city court in Townsend, set Foust’s bail at $10,000, to be paid in cash only. Flynn also required that Foust have GPS monitoring and have no contact with either of the girls or come within 500 feet of an intersection near both girls’ houses.As of Friday afternoon, Foust had paid bail and was no longer incarcerated at the Gallatin County Detention Center.Those who have been affected by sexual assault, domestic violence, sex trafficking and stalking can call Haven’s 24/7 line at 406-586-4111 for support, resources and information. The VOICE center at Montana State University also provides 24/7 support and information for survivors and can be reached at 406-994-7069. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Tags Andrew Fox Foust Rape Criminal Law Law Crime Todd Whipple Bail Kirk Flynn Stalking Domestic Violence Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer 