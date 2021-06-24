A Bozeman man pointed firearms at multiple police officers Sunday evening, according to law enforcement, and he’s been charged with four counts of felony assault with a weapon.
Bozeman police respond to a suicide threat late Sunday evening on the 100 block of North Ninth Avenue, according to court documents. The man involved, Scott J. McGuigan, had reportedly told the Suicide Hotline that he had a loaded gun and that he was threatening to commit suicide or suicide by cop.
McGuigan left the residence wearing an armored vest and carrying an ax in addition to a handgun and a scoped rifle, according to law enforcement. He then pointed the handgun at three officers on the scene and pointed the rifle at another, documents say. All officers who McGuigan pointed the firearms at were between 40 and 100 yards away from him.
Officers on the scene repeatedly told him to drop the weapons and get on his knees in the street, but McGuigan did not do so, according to law enforcement. Arresting documents state that McGuigan dropped the weapons multiple times but always picked them back up.
Law enforcement left the scene after another person who was inside the house was confirmed to be safely out of the area. McGuigan returned to the house and drew all of the blinds. He was arrested Monday by a Bozeman police officer and remains in the Gallatin County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
If convicted, each offense carries a penalty of up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
