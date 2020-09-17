A Bozeman man is accused of hitting a man in the face with “an unknown tool” when the man was going to offer help fixing his truck.
Tevin Groshelle, 26, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs and assault with a weapon, both felonies. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday where his bail was set at $75,000.
On Tuesday around 8 p.m., Bozeman officers responded to a report of an assault in progress at the Albertsons grocery store parking lot. A caller reported a man assaulted him with a tool.
Officers found the victim had an injury to his face and was bleeding.
He told officers he drove into the parking lot and saw Groshelle working on his truck. He stopped his car and walked over to offer help fixing the truck.
The man told officers Groshelle then struck him in the face several times with “an unknown tool,” court documents say.
Officers found the truck Groshelle was working on unoccupied.
The registered owner of the truck told officers he had sold the truck to Groshelle three months prior but didn’t take his license plates off it. He said he’d received calls from officers in Butte about Groshelle as well.
Police found that Groshelle is on probation and has “active alerts” for bail jumping, aggravated assault and being a registered violent offender, court documents say.
Police began searching nearby businesses for Groshelle but were unsuccessful.
The victim later called dispatch and reported seeing Groshelle at a gas station on west Main Street.
Groshelle was arrested.
Groshelle told officers that he was working on his truck in the parking lot when a man ran at him from behind bushes. Groshelle said the man fell and hit his head because he was drunk, court documents say.
Groshelle denied to officers that he hit the man and said he “side-stepped” when the man rushed him, which caused him to fall, court documents say.
Officers later found a small vial with LSD, a small plastic bag containing round white and pink pills and a hypodermic syringe in Groshelle’s car, according to charging documents.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.