A Bozeman man has been charged with two felonies after police say they found drugs inside his trailer at a Belgrade car wash.
Waylon Carroll, 42, is charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, both are felonies.
According to charging documents, on Saturday at about 11:35 am., police officers responded to a report of a suspicious car and trailer that had been parked in a Belgrade car wash cleaning bay, off Jackrabbit Lane, for about two hours.
As Belgrade police officers arrived, a man, who was outside a truck stop near the car wash, ran inside the truck stop to avoid speaking with officers, according to court docs.
He was later identified as Carroll.
He reportedly ran into a bathroom, where he took off his shirt and threw away a “couple of knives.” Police later found him in the truck stop, wearing a different shirt, and questioned him about the car.
Carroll reportedly told police that he owned the car and trailer and when questioned he later told police that there were illegal drugs inside the trailer.
Police searched Carroll’s car and apparently found 20 grams of meth, 47 grams of heroin, 117 fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale and over $10,000 in cash, according to court docs.
A Gallatin County Justice Court judge set his bail at $50,000 on Monday, according to the Gallatin County Detention Center roster. According to the Department of Corrections, Carroll is on probation for a drug charge out of Gallatin County from 2019.
For the drug charge, Carroll could see up to 20 years in prison.
