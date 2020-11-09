A Bozeman man is accused of firing two gunshots inside his home and threatening to kill his wife and two friends after a heated argument.
Richard Sherman, 34, is charged with criminal endangerment and three counts of assault with a weapon, all felonies. He appeared via video in Gallatin County Justice Court where his bail was set at $75,000.
On Friday around 3:30 a.m., Gallatin County deputies responded to a report of a drunk man firing two rounds from a gun inside a home on Springhill Lane. Dispatchers told the deputies that three kids were sleeping inside the house, and that the man had made death threats to three adults.
Sherman fled before deputies arrived to the home.
Witnesses told police that Sherman, his wife and two friends went out while a babysitter watched Sherman’s three kids at his house. Police said in charging documents that Sherman and a male friend got into an argument that led Sherman to leave.
After the four returned to Sherman’s home, Sherman continued to argue with his wife and two friends, court documents say. Police said in charging documents that Sherman began destroying things inside the house, yelling obscenities and went into his bedroom.
Sherman then came out to the living room and continued yelling at the three, who told police that Sherman was being “disruptive and verbally abusive,” court documents say. After going back into his room, Sherman returned with two rifles and a gun and walked outside the house.
Sherman then fired a round from his gun outside the home, court documents say. Police said in charging documents that Sherman came back inside the home, pointed the gun at the ceiling and told the three that “if in 15 minutes (they weren’t) all out, (they would) be killed.”
Sherman then began waving the gun recklessly inside the home, including at the three sitting on the couch, and asked them to leave. Sherman then fired a round into the ceiling and told them “you have 15 seconds before you’re killed,” court documents say. Witnesses told police that Sherman fired another round toward the kitchen and hallway.
Witnesses called the police when Sherman left in his truck.
Police later arrested Sherman, though court documents don’t specify where he was found.
