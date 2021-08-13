Support Local Journalism


A Bozeman man and foster parent to dozens of children has been charged with two felony sex crimes involving a child he had fostered at one time.

Peter Masse, of Bozeman, was charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault in mid-June. He pleaded not guilty on July 6.

According to court documents, a child Masse had fostered for roughly a year when she was between 4 and 5 years old returned to the home over a Fourth of July weekend to visit children the Masses were still fostering or had adopted. It was roughly a decade ago, and the child was around 5 years old. Masse took the child into the house to change into a swimsuit, where he allegedly molested and raped her.

In early 2021, the girl told a therapist and her family members about the abuse. In interviews with law enforcement, she identified the person who had committed the crime against her as Masse.

Court documents say the Masse family had fostered approximately 30 children over the years.

In an interview with law enforcement, Masse adamantly denied that he ever inappropriately touched the child or any other children he had fostered or adopted. He told a detective that he wondered if he had a second personality that caused him to forget things he had done and again denied any inappropriate sexual contact with foster children, court documents say.

If convicted of the first charge, Masse could face up to 100 years in prison and be ordered to pay a fine of up to $50,000. Because the alleged victim in the case was younger than 12 years old at the time, Masse would not be up for parole for the first 25 years, nor would the court be able to suspend or defer the first 25 years of the sentence.

If convicted of the second charge, Masse could face between four and 100 years in prison and be fined up to $50,000.

The case is being prosecuted by deputy county attorney Bjorn Boyer. Boyer declined to comment on the substance of the case.

Masse’s attorney Mark J. Luebeck did not return a request for comment on the case.

Masse’s next hearing is an omnibus hearing scheduled for Sept. 21 in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Peter Ohman.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

