A Bozeman man is accused of drunkenly shooting a gun from the balcony of his apartment near downtown after a night of drinking.
Oliver Marion, 37, is charged with felony criminal endangerment.
He did not appear in court on Wednesday because he was intoxicated. Marion will likely be seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday where a judge will set his bail.
At 12:41 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a man yelling and making threats to fight another man on the 700 block of East Mendenhall Street. A witness reported seeing him fire a gun while standing on the balcony of an apartment above businesses.
When police arrived, Marion, irate and shirtless, left the building and walked into the parking lot. He swore at officers and refused to comply with their orders before returning to his apartment, court documents say.
Marion paced back and forth on the balcony and went in and out of his apartment. Court documents say he threw things at officers and yelled profanities at them.
While Marion was distracted, Marion’s roommate managed to leave the apartment to talk to police. He told them that he had taken the gun Marion had shot, but it was still inside the apartment.
Despite officers advising otherwise, the roommate went back into the apartment. Officers could hear Marion talking to him and becoming more confrontational.
Officers then decided they needed to go in. Some officers climbed the stairs to the apartment. Others stayed outside.
Officers tased and arrested Marion on the balcony.
The roommate later told police that he’s unsure what caused Marion to be upset. He told police that Marion had been drinking at bars and came home angry, but that they were not arguing.
Police found a loaded gun inside the apartment. They found six spent bullet casings on the balcony, but didn’t find any bullet holes inside the apartment, court documents say.
Police said in charging documents that Marion likely fired the gun over the tops of other homes in the neighborhood. It’s unknown where the bullets stopped.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.