A Bozeman man charged with raping a 14-year-old girl is accused of threatening to ruin her reputation if she didn't ask prosecutors to drop the case.
Terrance O’Brien, 19, is charged with felony tampering with a witness. He appeared via video Thursday in Gallatin County Justice Court before judge Rick West, who set his bail at $75,000.
O’Brien has been held at the Gallatin County jail since November on rape charges.
On Tuesday, a jailer listened to several phone calls between O’Brien and the girl involved in the statutory rape case. Phone calls made from inmates inside the jail are recorded.
O’Brien told the girl on Monday that he wouldn’t go to prison if she wrote letters to the judge and prosecutors asking them to drop the case. Court documents say O’Brien then told the girl that he would take the case to trial and make her look bad if she didn’t write the letters.
“Because that’s your re — That’s the victim’s reputation (expletive) on the line,” O’Brien told the girl, according to transcripts of the conversation.
In November, police arrested O’Brien’s mother, Brandy O’Brien, at a hotel where she admitted to ingesting meth, court documents say. She is being held at the Gallatin County jail on a felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
O’Brien was in another room at the hotel with the girl. Police said in charging documents that O’Brien admitted he knew the girl was 14 and that he had sex with her several times before. In Montana, anyone under the age of 16 can’t consent to sex.
At the time of the incident, O’Brien and his mother were each on probation for a separate incident in 2019. The pair was sentenced for coordinating the theft of $21,000 worth of marijuana from a Bozeman shop and selling some of it in North Dakota.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.