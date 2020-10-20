A Bozeman man is accused of choking a woman several times and almost causing her to lose consciousness.
Murjani Carleton, 39, is charged with felony strangulation of partner or family member. He appeared via video Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams who set his bail at $5,000.
On Oct. 9, a woman reported Carleton was abusive toward her and described to police ongoing physical and mental abuse, court documents say.
She described to police an argument that happened earlier this month where she and Carleton “became physical at several different points.” She told police that during the argument Carleton choked her four or five separate times and that she felt close to losing consciousness.
She said Carleton hit her nose with the back of his hand and caused her nose to bleed, court documents say. The woman said Carleton threw her on the ground several times.
In another incident that happened in September, the woman told police, Carleton put a pillow over her face as he was choking her. Carleton punched the woman’s face through the pillow after releasing some pressure off her neck, court documents say.
The woman described to police another incident in September when Carleton threw her on the ground and kicked her in the groin area. Police said in charging documents that the woman had bruising, swelling and pain for several days from the incident.
She told police she was afraid of reporting the incidents to police and that she believed Carleton tracked her location with an application on her phone, court documents say.
Police said in charging documents that the woman had bruising on her forehead, arms, shoulders, chest, back, stomach and legs. Police said there appeared to be a cigarette burn on her left thigh.
Officers arrested Carleton on Sunday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.