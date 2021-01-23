A Bozeman man swung a grass scythe at a woman and held a knife to another woman’s throat and later pushed a nail gun to her head during a fight, prosecutors said.
Keith Kesselring, 60, is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, all felonies. He appeared by video Friday in Gallatin County Justice Court before judge Bryan Adams who set his bail at $60,000.
On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., a Gallatin County deputy responded to a domestic violence report on Buckhorn Trial. The victim told dispatch that Kesselring wasn’t there but was on his way to the home.
A woman told the deputy that Kesselring was fighting with her and another woman, court documents say.
While the deputy was talking to the woman, Kesselring pulled into the backyard of the house.
Kesselring told police that he fought with the two women earlier in the day and the night before, court documents say.
Police said in charging documents that Kesselring swung a grass scythe at one woman during a fight. Kesselring held a knife to the other woman’s chest and then pushed and held a nail gun into her throat, court documents say.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.