A Bozeman man is accused of his eighth drunk driving offense after he hit another car and tried to flee the scene.
Bryan Swartz, 52, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a felony. He appeared via video Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West, who set his bail at $35,000. He remained in the county jail later Wednesday.
On Monday, Bozeman officers responded to North Seventh Avenue for a report of a hit and run.
The caller who reported the incident said a man hit the caller's car and was trying to leave the scene, court documents say. The caller reported turning the man’s car off and taking the keys from the ignition. Police soon arrived and detained Swartz.
Police said in charging documents that Swartz’s smelled of alcohol and was “incredibly unsteady on his feet.”
Swartz admitted to police that prior to the wreck he had had multiple alcoholic drinks at the Cat’s Paw on North Seventh Avenue, court documents say.
Swartz also told police he was driving just a few blocks from the bar when he rear-ended the other car, court documents say.
Police said in charging documents that Swartz had convictions for drunk driving in 1988, 1998, 2002 and 2007. Police also found Swartz had three pending drunk driving charges from 2005, 2008 and 2018.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.