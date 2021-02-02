A Bozeman doctor was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and a $150,000 fine for prescribing federally controlled weight loss drugs to patients without meeting them.
Dr. Ronald M. Buss, 71, pleaded guilty in October to two charges of unlawful dispensing and distribution of controlled substances. The charges are misdemeanors.
Buss’s sentencing was handed down by Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla Painter.
When investigators interviewed Buss, he admitted to pre-signing blank prescriptions and said that it was the only way to run the two clinics he worked at.
Buss became the medical director for Bozeman weight loss clinic Go Figure in 2009 and, a year later, became the medical director for the Billings Go Figure location.
At both clinics, Buss prescribed three different kinds of weight loss and appetite suppressant drugs: Phendimetrazine and Benzphetamine, a Schedule III controlled substance, and Phentermine, a Schedule IV controlled substance.
In the fall of 2016, the Billings DEA received a tip from a pharmacist in Billings that Go Figure was illegally dispensing the three drugs to patients. Earlier that year, Buss had begun signing blank prescriptions for new and current patients of Go Figure. Staff would choose one of the three drugs when clients came to the clinic and would fill out the rest of the prescription, with Buss’ signature, for the client to take to the pharmacy.
An employee at the Bozeman Go Figure clinic told law enforcement that she met with patients and prescribed the drugs on blank prescriptions that Buss had signed. Patients interviewed by DEA investigators said they never or rarely met with the doctor.
Buss is prohibited from personally prescribing or giving out any of the three weight loss drugs involved in the case until his three-year probation is over.
