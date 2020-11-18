An area chiropractor and his wife are scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to charges that accuse them of trying to evade income taxes over several years.
Jonathan and April Wilhelm are each charged with attempted income tax evasion, according to court documents filed in federal court in October. The married couple is scheduled to appear in Missoula federal court before Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto.
The couple will enter guilty pleas to the charges and acknowledge they tried to “evade or defeat” their income tax, according to documents filed in the case.
As part of a plea agreement in the case, the Wilhelms will agree to pay $147,234 in restitution. Prosecutors will not recommend that the Wilhelms be jailed. Sean Morrison and Brian Gallik, attorneys representing the Wilhelms, did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
An investigation began after Jonathan Wilhelm failed to accurately report profits generated by Pro Chiropractic and Pro Physio on tax forms for 2013 to 2015, and 2017 and 2018, court documents say. He owns the businesses and Big Sky Spinal Care Center, which have locations in Bozeman and Belgrade.
The married couple reported that their joint taxable income for 2015 was $77,388 and that they owed $8,897 in taxes. Investigators found the couple’s joint taxable income was actually $57,895 higher than the amount reported and that they owed an additional $16,480 in taxes for the year, court documents say.
As part of an investigation, officials found that from 2013 to 2018, Jonathan Wilhelm deposited money from patients into his personal account rather than into a business account, court documents say.
Investigators found that by omitting the revenue from the business records, he underreported the businesses’ taxable values for those years, court documents say. Investigators say that April Wilhelm knew that revenue for the businesses was not being reported to the IRS.
Investigators found that from 2013 to 2015, and 2017 and 2018, the Wilhelms underreported the businesses’ taxable value by $283,691. They also found that the Wilhelms cumulatively under reported income taxes by $74,486 during the same period.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.