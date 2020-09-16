Sweet Grass County officials said they recovered the body of a Billings man on Friday who fell into the Boulder River near Natural Bridge Falls earlier this year.
Joseph James Crawford II, 48, slipped and fell into the river in May south of Big Timber, according to the Associated Press.
Sweet Grass Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said Crawford’s body was found under an overhang at Natural Bridge Falls, about 25 miles south of Big Timber.
Ronneberg said someone reported finding the body around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. He said search and rescue and deputies were able to retrieve the body from the site. They brought the body to a nearby parking lot around 5:30 p.m.
Ronneberg said there’s lots of unstable ground and tall cliffs at the recreation site. An investigation into the incident found no foul play was involved, and he said it appeared that Crawford went off the trail and slipped and fell into the falls.
Ronneberg asked that everyone “please stay on the trail” there.
