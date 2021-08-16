Billings man arrested for aggravated assault By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Billings man is accused of felony assault for grabbing a woman by her neck and punching her in the face repeatedly near Three Forks on Friday night, according to law enforcement.Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man punching a woman in the face in Clarkston, a community northeast of Three Forks, according to charging documents. The man allegedly involved, later identified by law enforcement as Michael P. Anderson, had left the residence where the assault happened and was in a camper on the property.Deputies knocked on the door of the camper, announced themselves as law enforcement and attempted to open the locked camper door. There was no answer from inside the camper, but a deputy saw Anderson, 34, inside the camper through a window a short while later and arrested him for assault and for obstruction of a police officer. A medical professional who examined the woman who was attacked explained that Anderson grabbed the woman by the throat, squeezed her neck and punched her in the face approximately five times, causing “severe physical injury,” according to court documents.Anderson denied hitting the woman and told deputies that a mark on his knuckle was marker, not blood. Anderson’s bail was set at $25,000 in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday morning. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or either of the witnesses, one of whom was arrested for a separate crime involving drugs, or come within 1,500 feet of the woman's residence, work or places she is at often.Anderson indicated that he would return to Billings and not remain in the area if or when he pays bail.If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $50,000 or both. If convicted of the misdemeanor obstruction charge, he could face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $500 or bothFuture court proceedings will be held in Gallatin County District Court. 