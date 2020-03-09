Bail was set Monday at $100,000 for a Billings man accused of a string of car thefts in Bozeman.
James Kendall Wiles, 38, is charged with three counts of felony theft. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams.
On March 2, Bozeman police investigated several reports of thefts from cars and stolen cars, and one report of trespassing. Police said in charging documents that all of the reports happened in “close proximity to each other.”
Officers reviewed security video of the trespassing incident and identified Wiles illegally entering a home and leaving, court documents say.
The next day, someone reported their Ford truck was stolen from Yellowstone Avenue, near where the incidents had previously been reported. The truck was found later, but the truck’s owner reported that a checkbook, a gun and driver’s license had been stolen from it.
A day after that incident, police said in charging documents, a Subaru Impreza was stolen on North Eighth Avenue and a Subaru Forester was stolen on West Main Street. The Impreza was later recovered behind a business on North 11th Avenue, but police said the Forester has not been found.
The business where the Impreza was recovered had security video that showed Wiles walking away from the area, police said.
On Thursday, an officer found Wiles sitting at a machine at Dotty’s Casino in Bozeman with a beer. The officer arrested Wiles for violating his probation.
While searching him, police found Wiles had a set of keys to the missing Subaru Forester. Police said they also found a checkbook and driver’s license that were taken out of the stolen truck.
Wiles has multiple theft convictions out of Yellowstone County for cases dating back to 2000. In 2017, he was sentenced to a 10-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections for theft and criminal mischief charges.
