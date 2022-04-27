Business and Health Reporter
A Big Sky man accused of ramming into his boss’s truck and later fleeing from police will receive a one-year suspended sentence.
Dylan Klapak appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Monday before Judge Rienne McElyea. McElyea handed down the suspended sentence.
Klapak pleaded guilty on Monday to three misdemeanor charges: negligent endangerment, criminal mischief, and fleeing from a peace officer.
Klapak was originally charged with felony criminal mischief, felony criminal endangerment and fleeing a peace office, a misdemeanor. The charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
In December 2020, Klapak rammed into his boss’s truck several times and drove his car at his boss as if he was going to hit him, according to the amended court documents.
Klapak then drove off.
After a deputy tried to stop the car, Klapak fled and led police on a high speed chase down U.S. Highway 191 that reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
Klapak was later arrested at his home.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
