Big Sky man accused of raping 13-year-old girl By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 21-year-old Big Sky man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in July 2021, according to law enforcement.Mason Suppes, 21, is accused of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony. Suppes appeared by video from the Gallatin County Detention Center in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday morning, where Judge Bryan Adams set his bail at $150,000.According to court documents, the 13-year-old girl and one of her parents were staying in Big Sky in July 2021. During that time, Suppes allegedly forced the girl to have sex with him four times at several locations in the Big Sky and Gallatin Gateway area. The girl told a parent of the incidents when they were driving her to school in November 2021. The family lives in Yellowstone County, so the parent took the girl to the Billings Police Department to report.In December 2021, a parent of the girl gave law enforcement videos and screenshots that Suppes had sent the girl, including a message asking the girl to send him an explicit photo, documents say.Depending on what time in July the messages were sent, Suppes was either 20 or 21. The girl was 13. In an interview with law enforcement, Suppes denied having sexual contact with the girl and said he had not been in contact with her since September 2021. He then said he had been in contact with her and that they did have some sexual contact, though not to the extent arresting documents describe. Documents say Suppes told a deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office that he believed the girl was 14 years old.The Montana Code Annotated defines sexual intercourse without consent as a person who knowingly has sexual intercourse without consent or with a person who is unable to consent. Generally, the penalties for a rape conviction in Montana are a maximum of life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.However, if a person who pleads or is found guilty of sexual intercourse without consent is four or more years older than a victim who is less than 16 years old, there is a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 4 years.Adams said in court on Monday morning that he considered setting the bail higher than the $150,000 that prosecutors recommended because of Suppes’ criminal history, which prosecutors said included a limited extradition warrant out of Washington for a case involving sexual assault.In addition to the $150,000 bail, Suppes is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim or come within 300 feet of her home, school, where she works or places she visits often. If he pays bail, he will also be required to wear a GPS monitor.As of Monday afternoon, Suppes was still incarcerated. He was arrested on the rape charge, but Suppes is also being held in the detention center on warrants for burglary, strangulation and partner or family member assault. 