A Big Sky man is accused of ramming into his boss’s truck before leading police on a high-speed chase down U.S. Highway 191 earlier this week.
Dylan Klapak, 28, is charged with felony criminal mischief. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court before acting judge Miranda Johnson who set his bail at $25,000.
On Monday, multiple witnesses reported neighbors “playing bumper cars” on Hidden Valley Road. They reported a driver rammed his car into a parked car at a neighbor’s house and yelled, “I’m going to kill you,” before he drove away, court documents say. Pieces from the car’s bumper were left at the home.
A deputy driving to the area spotted the car and tried stopping it. The driver fled, eventually passing through the Four Corners intersection on Highway 191 and continued south toward Big Sky.
The deputy stopped chasing the driver after it reached Gallatin Gateway and speeds of up to 110 mph.
The man who owned the truck that was being rammed identified Klapak as the suspect, court documents say.
The victim said Klapak was his employee and that they were arguing earlier in the day.
Klapak sideswiped the man’s car and drove away, court documents say. It’s unclear where that happened.
Klapak then went to the man’s home and spun doughnuts in a nearby field. Klapak then rammed into the man’s truck multiple times and pushed the truck into a fence, court documents say.
Deputies responded to Klapak’s home on Gallatin Road in Big Sky and found a car that matched a description of the car that rammed the truck earlier. Klapak eventually came out of the house and was arrested.
Police found that Klapak fled from deputies in November after witnesses reported he was driving recklessly on Highway 191, court documents say. Police said in charging documents that they have submitted a request for prosecution against Klapak for that incident.
