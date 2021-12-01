Big Sky man accused of brandishing gun at strangers over political sign By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Big Sky man is accused of brandishing a gun and shouting at strangers who had a political sign hanging on their fence on Tuesday.Later the same day, Kaighn Towle, 47, was arrested for driving under the influence.Judge Rick West in Gallatin County Justice Court set bail for the two charges, which are filed separately, at $25,000 for the assault with a weapon and $10,000 for the felony DUI for a total of $35,000. According to court documents, Towle pulled a sedan into a driveway of people he did not know on Frontage Road in Belgrade and started shouting about a political sign hanging from a fence shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.Security footage taken from the home shows Towle wearing a green flak jacket, a blue hard hat and a leg holster with a semi-automatic pistol in it.When he noticed people in the home with the banner looking out the window, Towle pulled the pistol out of the holster and brandished it, then began “erratically waving” the gun while calling the victims vulgar names and yelling about the sign. He then mooned the house, documents say. Court documents do not say what was on the political sign.After talking with the people in the home, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputy created a bulletin for law enforcement to find the vehicle.At about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy stopped a vehicle in Manhattan that matched the description and that the deputy suspected to be speeding, though he was not able to use a radar to verify.Towle refused to perform field sobriety tests or a breath test. He did provide a blood sample in Bozeman.In addition to the $35,000 combined bail, West ordered that Towle not come within 300 feet of the address on Frontage Road, that he not use or possess firearms or other dangerous weapons, and that he use drugs or alcohol or go to bars or casinos.In Montana, a fourth or subsequent offense of driving under the influence is a felony charge. Prosecutors say Towle has four prior accusations of driving under the influence in the 1990s in Colorado, though there is not a recorded disposition in those cases, which is required to prosecute a DUI as a felony in the state.As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Towle was no longer in custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rick West Kaighn Towle Crime Criminal Law Weaponry Law Charge Felony Bail Holster Accusation Driving Under The Influence Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter 1 hr ago Environment NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish 1 hr ago Health MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers 4 hrs ago County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court 9 hrs ago Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows 9 hrs ago Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Nov 30, 2021 What to read next Environment Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter Environment NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish Health MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 12/1/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Trial of California man accused of sexual assault held this week Posted: 4:45 p.m. MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers Posted: 3 p.m. Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court Posted: 10:30 a.m. Man accused of trying to kill roommate with knife in Big Sky Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Gallatin County Sheriff's Office looking for truck involved in Halloween hit-and-run in Big Sky Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 Latest Local Officials recommend culling 600 to 900 Yellowstone bison this winter 1 hr ago Big Sky man accused of brandishing gun at strangers over political sign 2 hrs ago Trial of California man accused of sexual assault held this week 2 hrs ago Kola Bad Bear hopes to build on 'breakout game' as Montana State women begin Big Sky play 3 hrs ago