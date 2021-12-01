Support Local Journalism


A Big Sky man is accused of brandishing a gun and shouting at strangers who had a political sign hanging on their fence on Tuesday.

Later the same day, Kaighn Towle, 47, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Judge Rick West in Gallatin County Justice Court set bail for the two charges, which are filed separately, at $25,000 for the assault with a weapon and $10,000 for the felony DUI for a total of $35,000.

According to court documents, Towle pulled a sedan into a driveway of people he did not know on Frontage Road in Belgrade and started shouting about a political sign hanging from a fence shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Security footage taken from the home shows Towle wearing a green flak jacket, a blue hard hat and a leg holster with a semi-automatic pistol in it.

When he noticed people in the home with the banner looking out the window, Towle pulled the pistol out of the holster and brandished it, then began “erratically waving” the gun while calling the victims vulgar names and yelling about the sign. He then mooned the house, documents say.

Court documents do not say what was on the political sign.

After talking with the people in the home, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputy created a bulletin for law enforcement to find the vehicle.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy stopped a vehicle in Manhattan that matched the description and that the deputy suspected to be speeding, though he was not able to use a radar to verify.

Towle refused to perform field sobriety tests or a breath test. He did provide a blood sample in Bozeman.

In addition to the $35,000 combined bail, West ordered that Towle not come within 300 feet of the address on Frontage Road, that he not use or possess firearms or other dangerous weapons, and that he use drugs or alcohol or go to bars or casinos.

In Montana, a fourth or subsequent offense of driving under the influence is a felony charge. Prosecutors say Towle has four prior accusations of driving under the influence in the 1990s in Colorado, though there is not a recorded disposition in those cases, which is required to prosecute a DUI as a felony in the state.As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Towle was no longer in custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

