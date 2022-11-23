Let the news come to you

A Belgrade woman charged with wire fraud was sentenced to prison Tuesday for embezzling from a Bozeman company.

Renae Swanson, 59, was sentenced to 16 months in prison with three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

She pleaded guilty to the charge in May as part of a plea agreement that dismissed 14 other wire fraud charges.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

