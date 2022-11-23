Business and Health Reporter
A Belgrade woman charged with wire fraud was sentenced to prison Tuesday for embezzling from a Bozeman company.
Renae Swanson, 59, was sentenced to 16 months in prison with three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court in Missoula.
She pleaded guilty to the charge in May as part of a plea agreement that dismissed 14 other wire fraud charges.
According to court documents, Swanson worked as an accountant and controller for the Bozeman-based company Williams Plumbing & Heating.
Part of her duties included uploading electronic payroll files to the bank for funding and processing to the company’s employees.
Between December 2012 until May 2019, Swanson increased the amount of money she received from Williams Plumbing & Heating, none of which was authorized, according to charging documents.
The government calculated that Swanson embezzled over $800,000.
Judge Dana Christensen also ordered Tuesday that Swanson pay just over $804,400 in restitution, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
Juliana Sukut
