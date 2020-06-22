A Belgrade woman has been charged with felony child endangerment after allegedly hitting parked trailers while driving a U-Haul under the influence of prescribed drugs while her children were in the vehicle.
Andrea Lorraine Dees, 41, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday before Judge Arthur Behar, who set her bail at $10,000.
According to charging documents, Dees’ children were removed from her and her husband’s custody by Child Protective Services after the incident.
On June 20, someone called to report a hit and run in progress on Gilder Lane in Belgrade, stating that a U-Haul truck with a woman driving had hit two parked trailers and continued. Approximately 20 minutes prior to the call, a deputy had evicted Dees and her family from a residence about one block away from the incident and had seen her drive the U-Haul. The same deputy returned and found Dees and her husband looking at the damage to the U-Haul and the trailers.
Dees told officers that she took her prescribed methadone before driving with her children in the vehicle. Charging documents state that this is Dees’ second charge of criminal child endangerment for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with children in the car.
Dees’ arraignment was scheduled for July 17. She remained in the county jail later Monday.
