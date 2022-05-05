Business and Health Reporter
A Belgrade woman admitted in federal court that she embezzled over $800,000 from her Bozeman employer while working as an accountant.
Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Missoula in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto.
Swanson pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement that dismissed 14 other wire fraud charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years supervised release.
According to court documents, Swanson worked as an accountant and controller for the Bozeman-based company Williams Plumbing & Heating.
Part of her duties included uploading electronic payroll files to the bank for funding and processing to the company’s employees.
Between December 2012 until May 2019, Swanson increased the amount of money she received from Williams Plumbing & Heating, none of which was authorized.
The government calculated that Swanson embezzled approximately $805,013.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.
Juliana Sukut
