The Belgrade Police Department has issued an alert for a missing girl last seen early Tuesday morning.

Kailey Lynn Fischer, 13, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near her home in the Belgrade area.

The Belgrade Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for the girl shortly before 11 a.m., which does not specify the exact location where Kailey was last seen.

Kailey was last seen wearing jeans, a pink Hello Kitty shirt and possibly a black hoodie. She is described as white with brown hair and blue eye and is 5 feet, five inches.

According to the advisory, Kailey had recently left a treatment facility and had made past suicide attempts and has not been taking her medication.

According to the advisory, police believe there is a strong concern for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Kailey is asked to call the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262 or call 911.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 