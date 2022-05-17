A Missing Endangered Persons Advisory for Kailey Fischer, 13, who was last seen on Tuesday morning.
Business and Health Reporter
The Belgrade Police Department has issued an alert for a missing girl last seen early Tuesday morning.
Kailey Lynn Fischer, 13, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near her home in the Belgrade area.
The Belgrade Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for the girl shortly before 11 a.m., which does not specify the exact location where Kailey was last seen.
Kailey was last seen wearing jeans, a pink Hello Kitty shirt and possibly a black hoodie. She is described as white with brown hair and blue eye and is 5 feet, five inches.
According to the advisory, Kailey had recently left a treatment facility and had made past suicide attempts and has not been taking her medication.
According to the advisory, police believe there is a strong concern for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Kailey is asked to call the Belgrade Police Department at 406-388-4262 or call 911.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
