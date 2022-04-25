Business and Health Reporter
A Belgrade man who admitted to trafficking meth in the Bozeman area was sentenced to four-and-a-half years of prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Max Dudley Stilson, 57, pleaded guilty in September to a count of possession with intent to distribute meth, a felony, in U.S. District Court in Missoula.
Stilson was part of a cohort of three other men who were involved in a scheme to sell meth in southwest Montana.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Stilson on Monday in Missoula, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
According to court documents, Stilson and his co-defendant Jared Williams were part of a meth distribution system in 2019.
The task force had been investigating Williams, 42, of Bozeman, on suspicion he had been distributing “large quantities” of meth. Williams was sentenced in February to eight years in prison with with five years of supervised release.
A third man, Arthur Kane, 52, of Belgrade, later told law enforcement he was the “middle-man” in the system which included Williams and Stilson. Kane was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release in February.
A fourth co-defendant, Marty McDonald, 62, of Clyde Park, had also received about two pounds of meth from Williams and admitted to dealing meth. In March, McDonald was sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years supervised release.
Stilson was the last of the four men to receive sentencing in the case.
The case was investigated by the Missouri River Drug Task Force and the Montana Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted Stilson’s case.
Juliana Sukut
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
