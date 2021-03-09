A Belgrade man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after police found a loaded gun in his car while he was on probation.
Ruben Francisco Federico, 23, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years probation, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. He appeared in federal court in Missoula before U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen.
Federico plead guilty to the charge of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in November.
In July, a Gallatin County deputy clocked Federico going 109 mph in a 65 mph zone, the news release said. Federico stopped for a deputy after a short chase.
The deputy reported that Federico was “moving all over the vehicle” as the deputy walked toward the car.
The deputy learned Federico was on probation, searched the car and found the loaded gun under the back-passenger seat, the news release said.
Federico was convicted of a felony in 2018, but the news release didn’t specify the charge that led to his conviction.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Department of Corrections and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.
