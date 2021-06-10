A man who had almost $90,000 and 6.5 pounds of cocaine sent to his Belgrade and Bozeman residences was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday eight years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
Luis Alberto Rocha, 38, pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, a federal charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison with a maximum term of 40 years, a maximum fine of $5,000,000, at least four years of supervised release plus and a $100 special assessment, according to court documents.
U.S. Postal Service inspectors searched two packages sent in July to Rocha’s Montana residence and found one containing $27,000 and another with $62,000. Investigators in August seized another package destined for Rocha’s Bozeman address containing 6.5 pounds of cocaine.
The investigation of the package containing the 6.5 pounds of cocaine delayed its delivery — federal agents found that someone “checked the status of the package more than 300 times from an internet provider address that was registered to Rocha,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Rocha told law enforcement that he was involved in a minor role in the national and international conspiracy to distribute the cocaine, according to court documents.
But the U.S. Attorney’s office in a court filing argued that “while he might not have been calling the shots, Rocha’s unique role undermines the notion he was a minor participant.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647.