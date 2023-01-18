A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for trying to send lewd images to a minor.
Aric Collin Normile, 42, was sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, a federal felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
According to court documents, Normile responded to an undercover FBI agent posing as a man online who was offering to let others have sex with a 12-year-old girl in his care in the Bozeman-area.
Normile apparently responded to the post and at one point sent an explicit photo of himself to the undercover agent, according to court documents.
Under a social media account, Normile also detailed what he would like to do with the young girl and asked the undercover agent to show the girl the explicit photo, according to charging documents.
Normile also agreed to meet up with the undercover agent with the apparent intention of having sex with the purported girl. Officers arrested Normile at the meet-up spot just a few miles outside of Belgrade.
U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Normile on Wednesday in Missoula, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana. Normile pleaded guilty to the charge in September.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.