A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for trying to send lewd images to a minor.

Aric Collin Normile, 42, was sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, a federal felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, Normile responded to an undercover FBI agent posing as a man online who was offering to let others have sex with a 12-year-old girl in his care in the Bozeman-area.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or

jsukut@dailychronicle.com

