A Belgrade man was sentenced Thursday to probation for dumping radioactive contaminants he was hired to properly dispose of at an abandoned gas station in North Dakota.
James Kenneth Ward, 58, is also required to pay $12,477 in fines and restitution, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. He was given credit for serving four months in prison.
Ward appeared in federal court in Great Falls before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris. Ward pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July.
From 2011 to 2014, Zenith Produced Water contracted Ward to properly dispose filters that collect pollutants and radioactive materials from saltwater produced from drilling and developing oil, according to the news release. The company paid Ward $9,977 for the work.
Ward was caught dumping the filters at an abandoned gas station in Noonan, North Dakota.
U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme said in the news release that Ward’s action put the environment and the public at risk.
"Those who poison the environment for personal gain will be caught and prosecuted,” he said.
