A federal judge sentenced a Belgrade man Wednesday to eight years in prison and five years supervised release for supplying methamphetamine to a local dealer, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana.

Buddy Jonathan Shaw, Jr., 49, had more than a half-pound of meth and $1,700 stashed in his home when investigators arrived with an arrest warrant in May 2020, according to the news release. He pleaded guilty in July to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Law enforcement said Shaw admitted to selling meth for about a year, providing most of it to a local dealer. He admitted to receiving the drug in quantities measured in kilograms and had 230 grams — or less than a quarter of a kilogram — when U.S. Probation officers and agents with the Missouri River Drug Task Force arrested him last year.

The Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI assisted in investigating the case. U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647.

