Belgrade man sentenced for distributing meth By Chronicle staff Bret Hauff Author email Dec 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A federal judge sentenced a Belgrade man Wednesday to eight years in prison and five years supervised release for supplying methamphetamine to a local dealer, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana.Buddy Jonathan Shaw, Jr., 49, had more than a half-pound of meth and $1,700 stashed in his home when investigators arrived with an arrest warrant in May 2020, according to the news release. He pleaded guilty in July to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Law enforcement said Shaw admitted to selling meth for about a year, providing most of it to a local dealer. He admitted to receiving the drug in quantities measured in kilograms and had 230 grams — or less than a quarter of a kilogram — when U.S. Probation officers and agents with the Missouri River Drug Task Force arrested him last year.The Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI assisted in investigating the case. U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters presided. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Buddy Jonathan Shaw Jr. Drug Enforcement Administration Methamphetamine Fbi Social Services Pharmacology Law Chemistry Susan P. Watters Federal Judge Office Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar 2 hrs ago Environment Agreement sets part of Paradise Valley ranch aside for elk winter range 2 hrs ago City Bozeman's climate plan work moving ahead 3 hrs ago News Federal judge pauses vax mandate for federal contractors 4 hrs ago County High-density housing development near Belgrade hits speedbump Dec 7, 2021 Environment Officials to hold public hearing on repeal of Madison River rules Dec 7, 2021 What to read next Business Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar Environment Agreement sets part of Paradise Valley ranch aside for elk winter range City Bozeman's climate plan work moving ahead News Federal judge pauses vax mandate for federal contractors County High-density housing development near Belgrade hits speedbump Environment Officials to hold public hearing on repeal of Madison River rules Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 12/7/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Gallatin County Commission to consider annexing land for development in Belgrade Posted: 5:30 p.m. Federal judge pauses vax mandate for federal contractors Posted: 4 p.m. Letter to the editor: City of Bozeman should adopt CEDAW resolution Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 High-density housing development near Belgrade hits speedbump Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Officials to hold public hearing on repeal of Madison River rules Posted: Dec. 7, 2021 Latest Local Former strip club in Gallatin Gateway reopens as restaurant, bar 2 hrs ago Agreement sets part of Paradise Valley ranch aside for elk winter range 2 hrs ago Bozeman, Gallatin girls enter season looking for identities 2 hrs ago Gallatin County Commission to consider annexing land for development in Belgrade 2 hrs ago