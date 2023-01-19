Let the news come to you

A Belgrade man who was pulled over with about 5 pounds of meth in a car was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Christopher Lee Wylie, 40, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, in U.S. District Court in Missoula, for a pair of federal felonies.

According to court documents, in September 2021, law enforcement pulled Wylie and another man over in Montana. Court documents don’t specify exactly where the traffic stop happened but that Wylie was not the driver of the car.


