A Belgrade man who was pulled over with about 5 pounds of meth in a car was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Christopher Lee Wylie, 40, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, in U.S. District Court in Missoula, for a pair of federal felonies.
According to court documents, in September 2021, law enforcement pulled Wylie and another man over in Montana. Court documents don’t specify exactly where the traffic stop happened but that Wylie was not the driver of the car.
During the traffic stop, an officer searched the car and found 5.24 pounds of meth, court docs state. Wylie apparently told the officer that he and the other man were driving from California, where they had bought the meth.
Wylie also told officers that he sold drugs out of his home in Belgrade, according to court documents.
In a separate case, law enforcement searched Wylie’s home in Belgrade in February 2022 and reported finding 16 firearms that Wylie illegally owned.
Wylie had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth in September, as part of a plea agreement that dropped two other drug charges related to the traffic stop.
He also pleaded guilty to a prohibited person in possession of firearms in September.
Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Wylie to 5 years in prison for both cases on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana. The two sentences will run concurrently.
