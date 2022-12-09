A 19-year-old Belgrade man is accused of raping two 14-year-old girls in August, according to law enforcement.
James Derkach, 19, is charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies, after a 14-year-old girl reported the apparent rapes to the sheriff’s office.
The 14-year-old girl gave an account of the apparent rape to law enforcement in September. Her interview is detailed in court filings.
According to the girl, in August 2022, Derkach began speaking with her over Snapchat and the two hung out several times.
On Aug. 21, the girl went with Derkach, and another 14-year-old girl, to the Bozeman Pond. There, Derkach apparently began drinking alcohol and asked both girls for sex, court docs say.
She repeatedly told him no. He then raped her, court docs allege. The girl also said that Derkach had had sex with the other girl while at the park.
The other teen girl gave a similar account to police, saying that both girls drove with Derkach to the park and he then raped them both.
She had said she had been drinking with Derkach and was “very drunk” at the time.
After initially declining to speak with law enforcement, Derkach later asked to meet with deputies.
According to court documents, Derkach apparently admitted in an interview with police that he had had sexual intercourse with both girls but denied raping them.
He also said he knew both girls were under the age of 16.
The Montana Code Annotated defines sexual intercourse without consent as a person who knowingly has sexual intercourse without consent or with a person who is unable to consent. Sixteen is the age of consent under Montana law.
If convicted, Derkach faces a penalty of up to 20 years to life in prison, and a fine of up to $50,000.
He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Friday, where Judge Rick West set his bail at $100,000.
The prosecution asked for bail to be set at $100,000 and said in court that law enforcement was also investigating recent social media posts apparently made by Derkach, where he allegedly alluded to “committing genocide” on school-aged children.
Prosecutors also said Derkach had made “homicidal” comments in the past and asked for the higher bail out of public safety concerns.
The defense asked for bail to be set at $500 and noted that Derkach did not have a criminal history.
As of late Friday morning, Derkach was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center. If he posts bond, Derkach was court ordered to not contact the two girls or have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.
