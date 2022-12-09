Let the news come to you

A 19-year-old Belgrade man is accused of raping two 14-year-old girls in August, according to law enforcement.

James Derkach, 19, is charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies, after a 14-year-old girl reported the apparent rapes to the sheriff’s office.

The 14-year-old girl gave an account of the apparent rape to law enforcement in September. Her interview is detailed in court filings.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

