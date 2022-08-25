Let the news come to you

A Belgrade man has been charged with sexual abuse of a child after agreeing to meet up with a Bozeman Police detective he met online who was posing as a child.

Joseph Smith, 54, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Thursday. For the felony charge of sexual abuse of a child, Smith could see up to 100 years to life in prison.

Judge Rick West set Smith’s bail at $250,000. If he makes bail, the court ordered that Smith cannot knowingly have contact with minors.

