A Belgrade man has been charged with sexual abuse of a child after agreeing to meet up with a Bozeman Police detective he met online who was posing as a child.
Joseph Smith, 54, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Thursday. For the felony charge of sexual abuse of a child, Smith could see up to 100 years to life in prison.
Judge Rick West set Smith’s bail at $250,000. If he makes bail, the court ordered that Smith cannot knowingly have contact with minors.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Bozeman Police detective assigned to the special victims unit made a profile on a social media site posing as a boy. The court documents did not specify the boy’s age, but noted the detective was posing as a child under the age of 16. Sixteen is the age of consent under Montana law.
On Wednesday, a man named “Joe,” later identified as Smith, contacted the detective’s profile. The detective told Joe that he was a minor and they continued to chat on the social media platform.
According to court documents, Smith asked the boy to meet with him and “expect a fun time.” He later allegedly messaged the boy that he wanted to “fool around.”
The detective asked Smith to bring condoms when they met up, according to court documents. Police then arrested Smith.
According to the charging document, Smith then apparently confessed to sexually assaulting other children, including molesting “three or four” other children as an adult and that he had viewed child pornography. Investigations into those cases are ongoing, according to court docs.
