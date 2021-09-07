Support Local Journalism


A Belgrade man accused of trying to hit a person in the head with a hammer twice on Labor Day was charged with felony assault with a weapon on Tuesday morning.

Jamie Edward Hartnek, 53, was at a house in Belgrade on Monday night when he went outside and hit a person who lived at the house, according to court documents. He then followed that person inside the house as they were trying to walk away from the altercation, law enforcement say.

After coming inside the house, Hartnek “went after” the person and then another who was at the house when they tried to intervene, choking one of them, according to court documents. Hartnek then left the house.

The person who Hartnek had followed inside went into their room, documents say. Hartnek then came back into the house, ran up the stairs and went into the person’s room carrying a hammer.

Court documents say he swung the hammer twice at the person’s head before the other person in the house tackled Hartnek. The two then restrained for him for about 20 minutes until law enforcement arrived, according to law enforcement.

Hartnek agreed to talk to a deputy and told him that one of the victims had said something unkind to him and that one or more of the people living at the house didn’t want him there. He then refused to continue talking to the deputy.

Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Bryan Adams set Hartek’s bail at $15,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victims and witnesses or be within 300 feet of the residence where the incident took place. He also ordered that Hartnek undergo random alcohol testing if he makes bail.

If convicted of the felony, Hartek could face up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and pay up to $50,000 in fines or both.

