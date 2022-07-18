Video surveillance showed a man in a white hoodie sweater pushing the parked motorcycle around the building.
Several hours later, a patrolling Belgrade Police officer noticed a small motorcycle driven by a man wearing a white hoodie heading north on Jackrabbit Lane. The driver was later identified by the police as Smith.
The officer tried to make a traffic stop, according to the complaint, but Smith didn’t stop and the officer lost him.
At about 2:30 a.m., two other patrolling police officers saw Smith driving on Cruiser Lane in Belgrade.
The police again tried to stop the motorcycle and flashed their lights and sirens. According to the court document, Smith turned around and fled from the police.
He apparently drove several blocks, including driving in the oncoming lane of traffic, before eventually crashing on Quaw Boulevard.
After crashing his motorcycle, Smith fled on foot. Police tackled Smith and arrested him. In a backpack, police found a glass pipe and “crystalline substance” which court docs say tested positive for meth.
Smith was also seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday for a new charge for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony. Judge Bryan West set Smith’s bail at $15,000.
According to a charging document, a Bozeman police officer responded to a report of Smith looking in the windows of cars outside of a pizza place on North Seventh Avenue.
Smith told the officer that he had ordered a pizza, but refused to identify himself. The officer arrested Smith, who allegedly had several items, including someone’s car title, inside his pockets.
In his wallet, officers apparently found a white powder inside folded up paper. The powder tested presumptive positive for meth, according to the affidavit.
